Beyoncé’s steadily encroaching due date isn’t slowing down the pop goddess on social media. Queen Bey posted a slew of pictures Sunday morning from her Cinco de Mayo outing with Kelly Rowland — sans sombrero and maracas, thankfully.

Radar Online is reporting that Beyoncé and Jay Z have rented a house close to L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital so they can be ready when the big day comes.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 7, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

