The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

Former Bachelor Chris Soules Charged With Hit and Run Resulting in Death

His arraignment is scheduled for later this month.

13 mins ago

10 More Body-Positive Soap Bottles

Dove recently introduced a line of “Real Beauty Bottles.” We thought, why stop there?

2:15 p.m.

Ivanka Trump Is Going to Have a Very Busy Week

She’s going on a “listening tour,” a source told Politico.

2:12 p.m.

Breaking Down Katy Perry’s Word Salad About the Never-ending Taylor Swift Feud

“God bless and here it is.”

2:10 p.m.

Bill Clinton and James Patterson Are Writing a Novel About a Missing President

Whomever could it be about?

2:00 p.m.

This New Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Is Perfect for Summer

And it’s available in a candy-colored collection.

1:55 p.m.

When I Miss My Mom I Put on Her Eye Cream

“Ashes to ashes, stuff to stuff.”

1:35 p.m.

What Would You Do for a Free Round of IVF?

Over 500 people entered a lottery to win a free cycle of infertility treatments.

1:19 p.m.

How to Shop for Shoes When You’re a Size 11

It is possible to find a flattering, comfortable pair.

1:08 p.m.

Impress a Fifth-Grader With These Nicer-Looking Fidget Spinners

Because if you’re an adult, you should have an adult fidget spinner.

12:59 p.m.

The Best Pimple Cream and 4 Other Beauty Products I Used Till the Last Drop

Chrissy Teigen and I both love the same retinol cream.

12:48 p.m.

A New York Ceramicist Explores Porcelain Production in Beijing

And the biggest peonies she’s ever seen.

12:47 p.m.

A 10-Year-Old Girl Escaped a Gator Attack by Prying Its Jaws Open

Only in Florida.

12:28 p.m.

Massage Sore Muscles With This … Black & Decker Power Tool?

It’s designed for car- and boat-polishing projects, but does double duty as a handheld massager.

12:26 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From Frieze New York

Fake Leonardo DiCaprios and flaming-red hair at the annual art show.

11:51 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A $35 Eileen Fisher Necklace for Mother’s Day

It’s three things moms love in one: Eileen Fisher, scarves, and statement necklaces.

11:50 a.m.

Did Brad Pitt Secretly Get Sober at Fancy Rehab?

“Page Six” says yes.

11:33 a.m.

Meet the Bahamian-Bred Jewelry Designer on Everyone’s Minds (and Ears)

How Rebecca de Ravenel went from the Bahamas to L.A. and from PR to jewelry design.

11:30 a.m.

How Nice, Pippa Middleton Is Now Letting Meghan Markle Come to Her Wedding

What a roller coaster.

11:02 a.m.

And Now, Here’s a Video of Donald Trump Driving Around Listening to Taylor Swift

“But I’ve got a blank space, baby, and I’ll write your name.”