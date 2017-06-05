Boko Haram Reportedly Frees 82 Chibok Schoolgirls

Photo: PHILIP OJISUA/AFP/Getty Images

Terrorist group Boko Haram has reportedly released 82 Chibok schoolgirls in Nigeria. They’re thought to be part of the original 276 schoolgirls kidnapped by the group in April 2014, although the government has not yet released the identities of the girls. According to CNN, the girls “will be transferred to the capital, Abuja, where they will have medical checks and be reunited with their families.”

In September of 2016, the Nigerian government revealed it had failed three separate times to successfully negotiate the release of the schoolgirls from Boko Haram. Up to 57 students managed to escape the group after the initial kidnapping, and another 21 were released in October of 2016. In separate incidents, a kidnapped teen managed to escape the group and was found in May 2016, and another was rescued by Nigerian troops in November 2016.