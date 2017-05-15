The Latest on the Cut

8 mins ago

Finally, a Gossipy Profile of Kim Kardashian’s Elusive Personal Assistant

Get all the info on the life of Stephanie Shepherd.

11 mins ago

The Best Street Style From Louis Vuitton Resort 2018

Chic in black, pops of color, and legendary designer Kansai Yamamoto.

13 mins ago

My Cat No Longer Gets Hair Balls Thanks to This Comb

It’s like a hair clipper without the buzzing.

1:03 p.m.

The Best Blush Is a Korean ‘Tension’ Blush

It’s cheap and delivers a dewy finish.

12:51 p.m.

Jessica Alba’s Honest Company Recalls Baby Wipes Because of Mold Fears

The type of mold identified “can be found on citrus plants, like a common orange.”

12:05 p.m.

Nordstrom Is Now Selling Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon’s Brands

Months after dropping Ivanka Trump’s line.

12:04 p.m.

Bravo Is Making a Show About Anna Wintour and Tina Brown, Feud-Style

It’ll be a six-hour series.

11:31 a.m.

For Cruise, Louis Vuitton Collaborated With an Iconic Japanese Designer

The house tapped Kansai Yamamoto for its Japan-set show.

11:14 a.m.

Trump’s Excuse for Never Exercising Is Truly Amazing

And definitely not scientifically sound.

11:00 a.m.

Do You Remember Your Prom’s After-Party?

Reckoning with the drama of the first “Boy/Girl Sleepover.”

10:59 a.m.

Deal of the Day: 25 Percent Off Rodin’s Facial Cleansing Powder

A good way to wash your face while traveling.

10:47 a.m.

Drake Goes to Cousin’s Prom, Gets Upstaged by Her Outfit

A night to remember indeed.

10:30 a.m.

Of Course the Far Right Loves the New Miss USA

Kara McCullough is an “equalist” who believes health care is a privilege.

10:23 a.m.

A New Jersey Congressman Called Out an Activist in a Letter to Her Employer

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen pointed out the actions of bank employee Saily Avelenda in a letter to a board member. She has since resigned from her job.

10:00 a.m.

The Nepal-Raised Artist Bringing Contemporary Art to Girls of the LES

Maia Ruth Lee on relocating to New York for love, creating a safe space for girls to explore art, and balancing work with impending motherhood.

9:48 a.m.

Man to Be First Person Sentenced of Federal Hate Crime for Transgender Murder

Joshua Brandon Vallum pleaded guilty to murdering Mercedes Williamson in December.

9:36 a.m.

Trump’s Lawyer Asks Twitter Users If They’re Jealous of His Hot Daughter

“Brains and beauty channeling her Edie Sedgwick.”

8:35 a.m.

Elle Fanning Is a New International Spokesperson for L’Oréal

Joining the likes of Naomi Watts, Karlie Kloss, and Jane Fonda.

8:27 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of May 15

The sun enters Gemini.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Ivanka Trump Is Hard at Work in Washington — But for Whom?

The First Daughter is a different kind of people’s princess, devoted to the needs of a waning king.