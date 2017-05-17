The Latest on the Cut

3 mins ago

Miley Cyrus Claims She Inspired Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’

The plot thickens.

8 mins ago

See Celebrity Polaroids From a Legendary 1980s Nightclub

The newly launched LALA magazine has photos of Madonna, Al Pacino, and Richard Gere at Boy & Girl nightclub in L.A.

11 mins ago

See the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival

Susan Sarandon, Bella Hadid, and more.

29 mins ago

It’s Gisele Bündchen’s Fault Tom Brady Doesn’t Eat Nightshades

The supermodel said she put Tom Brady on his strict diet.

3:53 p.m.

A Lot More People Are Getting Skin Cancer These Days

Diagnoses increased between 145 and 263 percent.

3:53 p.m.

This Chanel Couture Dress Has Head-to-Toe Crystals

A really fancy take on a nostalgic silhouette.

3:49 p.m.

A Wedding Is Great Excuse to Wear a Fun Dress

Fun, festive finds from $69 to $495.

3:42 p.m.

This I Love Dick Episode Will Change the Way You Think About Women’s Sex Lives

How do you develop a sexual self in a world that sees female desire as something to fear?

2:56 p.m.

New Hampshire Lawmaker Who Founded Misogynistic ‘Red Pill’ Reddit Forum Resigns

Representative Robert Fisher resigned just after a House committee voted not to punish him for his misogynistic online comments.

2:01 p.m.

Watch Joss Whedon’s Emotional Tribute to Planned Parenthood Clinics

Steel yourself.

1:54 p.m.

Go Behind the Scenes of the Dior Cruise Show

See exclusive preshow images shot in the Calabasas hills.

1:30 p.m.

Online Abortion Services May Be Safe for Women in Certain Areas, Study Says

A study found that this may be a good option for women in countries with restrictive abortion laws.

1:08 p.m.

37 Things to Know About Taylor Swift’s New Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

A compendium of information about the guy we have to know, now.

1:01 p.m.

Derek Lam on His New Project With Design for Disability

“It’s just a universal conversation about great design.”

12:57 p.m.

J.Law Responds to Leaked Pole-Dancing Video, Mostly to Defend Her Dancing Skills

“It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun.”

12:55 p.m.

Amber Tamblyn on Leaving Her Movie Premiere to Pump Breast Milk

“I’m wearing this gorgeous Stella McCartney suit, but then I have this Medela bag full of ice chips.”

12:52 p.m.

Congressman Bravely Comes Forward to Criticize Ramp for Baby Ducks

Mark Walker refuses to make way for ducklings.

12:43 p.m.

See Chloé’s Dreamy Bohemian Capsule With Net-a-Porter

It’s the vacation fantasy you need to get through the week.

12:32 p.m.

When You Love Your Friend But Hate Her Social-Media Presence

The struggle to navigate a real-life friendship with someone who has a social-media alter ego.

12:25 p.m.

What ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Author Kevin Kwan Can’t Live Without

From a shower gel made by Carthusian monks to a Japanese enamel teapot with the perfect spout.