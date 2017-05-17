See the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival

Don’t you just love this time of year? Right after awards season and Met Gala, comes the luxurious and over-the-top Cannes Film Festival. With plenty of beautiful gowns, tons of celebrities, and massive yachts, it’s never a boring time. Day one kicked off spectacularly: Bella Hadid repeated her thigh-thigh slit moment from last year — this time in Alexandre Vauthier Couture. Susan Sarandon continues to look incredible, wearing a dramatic Alberta Ferretti gown and Gentle Monster sunglasses. See them plus Robin Wright, Uma Thurman, and more in our slideshow.