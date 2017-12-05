Cara Delevingne and Solange Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: BFA; Getty

On Sunday in L.A., most Hollywood stars appeared at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where actors and actresses alike won in the show’s new genderless awards categories. Cara Delevingne and Amber Rose were spotted with matching buzz cuts. Also in the crowd: Tracee Ellis Ross with Taraji P. Henson, 13 Reasons Why duo Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Last night, Rihanna, Freida Pinto, and more fashion influencers partied after designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior cruise show, which channeled Georgia O’Keeffe with clothing in bare, earthy tones. Models walked the runway as the sun set over the Calabasas hills; Solange performed to close the show.

In New York, Master of None’s Aziz Ansari and co-stars Danielle Brooks and Alessandra Mastronardi celebrated the show’s second season, premiering on Netflix today.