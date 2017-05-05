Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

You may have thought you got cathartic revenge on your exes by gossiping about their less-than-ideal traits, maybe even writing a personal essay or two, and I’m sure Carly Simon thinks that’s cute. Over 40 years after “You’re So Vain” first dropped, she’s still cashing in on its success — and debuting more insults against the men who wronged her.

In a new episode of the BBC’s Classic Albums series, she sings a verse she originally wrote that never made it in, which goes like this:

A friend of yours revealed to me / That you loved me all the time / Kept it secret from your wives / You believed it was no crime / You called me once to ask me things / I couldn’t quite divine / Maybe that’s why I have tried to dismiss you, tried to dismiss you

The lyrics did appear in her memoir a few years ago, but this is the first time she’s singing them publicly. Take it away, Carly: