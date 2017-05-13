Carolina Herrera Shares Heartfelt Message About Late Nephew

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

The body of Carolina Herrera’s nephew, Reinaldo Jose Herrera, was found Thursday night on a highway outside of Caracas, Venezuela, along with the remains of a second man. According to reports, he and his business partner were at dinner when they were kidnapped and held for ransom. Page Six reported late Friday night, “Although the ransom was allegedly paid, both men were found dead later that night.”

On Saturday morning, Carolina Herrera posted a photo of her late nephew on Instagram, along with an official statement confirming the news.