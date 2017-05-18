Cartier’s Pop-Up Has a Champagne Vending Machine

Photo: Courtesy of Cartier

This weekend in New York, actress Olivia Culpo will make an appearance at Cartier’s first-ever pop-up experience in the U.S. at the French-Vietnamese restaurant Indochine. The event this Saturday and Sunday afternoon celebrates the relaunch of the brand’s Panthère de Cartier women’s watch and will feature live music by DJs, interactive photo booths, and a Champagne vending machine.

The Panthère de Cartier watch was first released in the 1980s and discontinued in 2004. Now it’s back with a diamond-encrusted panther pattern, white, yellow, rose gold, or stainless-steel options for the straps. Since this pop-up is an experiential activation, the product won’t be sold here but visitors can try on the timepieces and other Cartier bracelets.

The activation will be open this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Indochine, at 430 Lafayette Street. Culpo will host on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. (RSVP here). The Panthère watch will be sold in select Cartier stores and on Net-a-Porter this month and launch worldwide in June.