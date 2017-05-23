It would take some time to limn the creative differences between the storied fashion houses of Paris and Milan, in this case: Chanel, Valentino, and Louis Vuitton. Their recent beauty directions however, can be summed up in comparatively similar ways. Cat eyeliner held center court at their resort shows this year.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

At Chanel’s cruise show at the top of the month, Tom Pecheux constructed a winged eye that began along the lower lash-line and extended to each eye’s outer and inner corner. In a twist, he did not line the upper lash-line with the black liner, which was made by Chanel, of course.

Photo: Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

A week later at Louis Vuitton, Pat McGrath drew dramatic cat eyes at the French house’s show in Japan. Juxtaposed with darkened brows, the winged eye felt superhero-like.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Today, Pat McGrath returned with a quieter ode to the feline flick. She decorated the models at Valentino with a winged eye that fell squarely in between the looks at Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Exaggerated ends that extended well beyond the outer and inner corner of the eyes felt a bit like Chanel; a thicker line (but not nearly as bold) felt a bit like the look at Louis Vuitton. A wearable, non-boring, happy medium, if you will.