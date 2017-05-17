This Chanel Couture Dress Has Head-to-Toe Crystals

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

In January, Karl Lagerfeld debuted his haute couture spring collection for Chanel in a dazzling house of mirrors. The reflective art-deco setting particularly highlighted the eveningwear offerings: disco-ball-like embroideries were married with ostrich feathers, evoking glitzy powder-puff dresses that dominated Instagram. Dove-gray satin was pleated into elegant, slim halter gowns. And then there was look #51: A candy-colored dress of mint-green duchess satin draped atop an entirely embroidered bodice encrusted in crystals. A cinch high on the waist with a silver patent-leather belt creates an ultrafeminine 1950s silhouette while mirror-effect silver pumps add a modern touch. It may sound like a lot of details to take in, but for this custom, made-to-order garment, no stitch is left unnoticed, for this is clothing to fantasize about.

Chanel Haute Couture Dress in green duchess satin and embroidered organza, silver patent-leather belt, and mirrored silver leather pumps, price upon request. For more information, call 800-550-0005.