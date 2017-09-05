Noted Gender Theorist Channing Tatum Writes Article About Women’s Empowerment

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

My favorite thing that sentient six pack Channing Tatum has ever written is an email that was uncovered during the Sony leaks that reads “F YOU TED !!!! SECOND OF ALLLL TIMMMMME BEEEOTCH!!!! COME ON JUMPSTREETERS WE GOT CATE BLANCHETT WIT DIS BOX OFFICE BITCHES!!!!!!!!” followed by approximately 500 “HAHA”s. My second favorite is this letter about women’s empowerment he composed for Cosmopolitan in which he invoked the power of his daughter, his wife, and the Magic Mike live show.

“I guess if there’s one thing that I think men wish women knew, it’s just that they alone are enough,” he explains. “When more women start to truly feel this power in themselves, the world will become so magical, it makes my head hurt.” Hear that, ladies? Your feminine power is giving Channing Tatum a headache. (And nothing can cure it except for more dance routines set to “Pony.”)

But it’s before he plugs the Magic Mike live show that he makes his crucial and cutting point:

We live in a society that has trained men and women to play certain kinds of roles for a long time, and the beauty of this amazing moment we’re living in is that we’re finally starting to break free from those roles. Women, especially, are realizing that they no longer have to conform to certain standards of social and sexual behavior, and this changes what they need from men and the role of men in general.

Move over, Judith Butler!