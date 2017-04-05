Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/SternFanJustin

When you get a tattoo, you’re committing yourself to something that’s going to live on your body forever. So whether it’s a butterfly on your lower back or claws ripping through flesh to expose leopard print underneath, you want to make sure it’s something you’re going to love every day for the rest of your life. For Justin Smith, a 34-year-old from South Carolina, that something was a portrait of Chelsea Clinton’s face.

Vice spoke to Smith after his tattoo made the rounds online, and he appeared to be entirely enthused with his choice. (He also has one of Hillary, which he doesn’t appear to regret either.)

“I’ve been a supporter of the Clintons since I was 10 years old, going back to 1992, ‘93, actually before Bill took office, I’m just a long-time supporter of them. They’ve been my heroes for well over 20 years,” he explained, citing their “longtime commitment to fighting for human rights.”

Smith shared that he’s also planning to get one of Bill, but there’s no word yet if he’ll be expanding to the rest of the Clinton clan: maybe Roger’s mug shot or something from Tyler’s modeling portfolio.

And while Smith’s choices might be questionable, we’ve definitely seen worse.