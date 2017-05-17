Photo: AP

You could soon be seeing the newly freed Chelsea Manning in the pages of Vogue. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Anna Wintour herself has been reaching out to designers about providing clothes for a shoot featuring Manning for an unspecified issue. (We reached out to a spokesperson for Vogue, who told us “we don’t comment on rumors of future editorial.”)

Manning is slowly beginning to build her post-imprisonment public profile upon being freed, posting this Instagram picture in a pair of Converse earlier today.

