See Chloé’s Dreamy Bohemian Capsule With Net-a-Porter

If all you can think about is your next summer vacation, when in reality you’re stuck at your desk, we feel your pain. Sometimes the best mental escape during the middle of the work week is to search on Kayak for the cheapest flight to an exotic locale. Another good way to distract yourself from a menial office task? Browsing a dreamy vacation-ready collection like Chloé’s new capsule with Net-a-Porter.

This is the fifth time the brand has partnered up with the retailer and the collection is its largest yet. Inspired by the ’70s in Ibiza, the 26-piece line is a new spin on Chloé favorites. There are the requisite flouncy white blouses, a fringed crochet poncho, a printed caftan, plus a new version of their popular Carlina frames that feature sunset-inspired lenses and swishy tassels meant to dangle over the ears. Prices begin at $335, and the full drop hits the site tomorrow. Until then, check out some campaign images as well as an exclusive video featuring Julia Stegner romping through the idyllic Spanish seaside.