This Is How You Can Buy Chrissy Teigen’s First Makeup Collaboration Today

A month ago, Chrissy Teigen announced that she was cooking up a collaboration with highlighter masters Becca Cosmetics, and today you can buy the fruit of her labor. Teigen’s Glow Face Palette will become available at an undisclosed time this morning via Sephora’s app. The four-piece, shimmery makeup set includes three new shades: Beach Nectar, a radiant highlighter peppered with gold; Malibu Soleil, a soft bronzer; and Hibiscus Bloom, a pink-coral blush. The palette also includes a second highlighter, Rose Gold, a big hit already at Sephora and Teigen’s favorite highlighter.

If a bounty of selfies has eaten away any chance of downloading Sephora’s app, there’s still hope. The $46, limited-edition palette will be available on Becca’s website beginning May 8.