A Frame Bag Thats Anything But Old-timey

A top-handle frame bag often signifies vintage store relics and women of a certain age, but Céline’s Clasp bag is modern in its simplicity. A sleek design made from luxurious calfskin without any extraneous details or branding, it is a symbol of quiet luxury that worked double duty on the spring runway paired with both feminine flowing dresses and big, slouchy suits worthy of David Byrne. Available in three sizes, from mini and medium to a larger tote style, and in a range of sophisticated shades, the scarlet red version could be a minimalist’s dream work bag, or even a chic-granny carryall. Regardless, the classic shape renders this bag a timeless winner — and the house has already issued new colors for fall.
Céline medium Clasp bag in scarlet red, $4,200 at 870 Madison Ave.; 212-535-3703.