The Latest on the Cut

12 mins ago

Nicole Kidman’s One-Woman Plan to Make Hollywood a Better Place

The actress is pledging to work with a female director every 18 months.

12 mins ago

A Frame Bag Thats Anything But Old-timey

Red leather anyone?

21 mins ago

Your Fitness Tracker Probably Isn’t Accurately Calculating the Calories You Burn

According to a new study from Stanford University.

12:03 p.m.

Chris Pine Wears 3 Summer Suits in One Day

Three suits, one pair of sunglasses, zero pairs of socks.

11:44 a.m.

Valentino Designer Thinks Everyone Should Be Wearing Tracksuits

At the after-party for his 2018 cruise collection, Pierpaolo Piccioli said he wants to see more activewear.

11:40 a.m.

Helen Mirren’s “Top 5 Rules for a Happy Life” Are Words to Live By

In a Tulane commencement speech.

11:15 a.m.

Serena Williams Has a New Job

With her new role at SurveyMonkey, Williams says she wants to help Silicon Valley diversify.

11:03 a.m.

The Best Things Under $150 at the Barneys Sale

From Isabel Marant, Ulla Johnson, Thom Browne, and more.

10:55 a.m.

The Brightest New Talents From Parsons’ Grad Show

Grass, lifeboats, and crayon drawings found their way onto the runway.

10:53 a.m.

I Have So Much Earwax I Can’t Hear!

Clean your ears, but don’t pull a Horvath.

10:46 a.m.

Women Are Less Likely Than Men to Use Their Vacation Time

Their male co-workers are much more likely to take advantage of vacation days.

10:30 a.m.

When Your Best Friend Is Younger Than Your Daughter

Why cross-generational friendships among women are on the rise.

10:05 a.m.

America’s Got Talent Contestant Accuses Tyra Banks of Humiliating a Child

Banks allegedly “physically manipulated and verbally abused” the contestant’s daughter.

10:00 a.m.

Give Your Unflattering Pants a Reason to Feel Special

Find a way to jazz up that one outfit everyone has.

9:26 a.m.

All of the Ways the Pope Mercilessly Dragged Donald Trump

The pope really does speak for all of us.

9:01 a.m.

Football Star Found to Have Raped Teen, After Dad Said ‘Lots of Girls’ Want Him

The high-school player’s father claimed “a lot of girls want to be with” him.

8:59 a.m.

Ask Polly: I’m a Stepmom, but I Want a Baby of My Own!

This is a completely understandable desire.

8:39 a.m.

Anthony Weiner Will No Longer Be Writing a Tell-all Book

The deal was over after Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor.

8:15 a.m.

These Hot L.A. Bros Are Starting a Wellness Revolution

It’s inner peace (with a side of abs).

Yesterday at 7:02 p.m.

Jared Leto Is Ready for Bed

He rocked his pajamas during a recent performance.