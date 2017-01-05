Go Inside 3 Amazing Comme des Garçons Collections

View Slideshow Photo: New York Magazine

Comme des Garçons collectors are a tribe of sorts, who can confidently reference the colloquial names for past collections (“Lumps and Bumps,” et cetera) and who preserve their treasures with the precision of museum curators. Even the most devoted sneakerheads have nothing on these women.



As the Met Costume Institute prepares its retrospective on Rei Kawakubo, we spoke to three collectors — former press attachés Marion Greenberg and Miki Higasa, and Danielle Chung, a longtime collector and former Greenberg employee — about the stories behind some of their most closely guarded pieces. Click through the slideshow for a window into their troves.

