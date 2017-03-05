Dakota Johnson and Alessandro Michele Partied With Parrots for Gucci

View Slideshow Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gucci

Lana Del Rey drank wine with A$AP Rocky last night at MoMa PS1, in celebration for Gucci Bloom, the first fragrance from new designer Alessandro Michele. The space became a twinkle-light-filled garden with colorful parrots in antique birdcages that had their own handlers (no hands inside the birdcages please). Millennial-pink-colored ribbons scented with the new floral perfume were passed around (it’s available now for presale). The three campaign faces of Bloom: Dakota Johnson, Petra Collins, and Hari Nef sat on velvet chaise lounges among sprawling vines of roses, jasmine, peonies, wisteria, and lily of the valley. Later at night, SoKo introduced surprise guest performer Goldfrapp by explaining that it was “music you most likely had sex to — or at least I had sex to!” as they played Strict Machine and Ooh La La.

Click ahead to see Del Rey, Johnson, SoKo, Nancy Whang, Cleo Wade, Sean Lennon, Tamu McPherson, and more.