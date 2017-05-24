The Latest on the Cut

19 mins ago

See Rick Owens and Pat McGrath in the New CFDA Portfolio

Exclusive behind-the-scenes images by Cass Bird.

5:59 p.m.

Model Who Body-Shamed a Woman in Her Gym Locker Room Receives 3 Years’ Probation

Playboy model Dani Mathers pleaded no contest to invasion of privacy charges.

5:42 p.m.

Finally, John Kasich Weighs In on the Taylor Swift-Katy Perry Feud

Kasich 2020: Don’t Ever Steal Anybody’s Dancers

5:18 p.m.

61 Black Women on Their Seat at the Table: A Book for Solange

A new collection of Polaroids and stories responds to her album.

5:08 p.m.

Women Have Way More Student-Loan Debt Than Men

A new report shows student-loan debt is a women’s issue.

4:44 p.m.

This Fashion Book Has Drag Queens, Paint, and Polaroids

Jeremy Kost portrays makeup as identity in his new book Like One of Your French Girls.

4:37 p.m.

House Unanimously Passes Measure to Ban Nude-Photo Sharing in the Military

After a nude photo-sharing scandal rocked the Marine Corps.

4:23 p.m.

Get Cool, Minimalist Clothes at SSENSE’s 50 Percent Off Sale

Everything from Isabel Marant to 3.1 Phillip Lim on deep discount.

4:20 p.m.

14 of the Best Beauty Products on Sale Right Now

And it’s not just the dregs — it’s stuff we actually like.

4:13 p.m.

This Story Might Almost Make You Feel Bad for Sean Spicer

Spicer was reportedly not invited to meet the pope, even though it meant very much to him.

4:12 p.m.

Here’s How the Art World Does ‘Black Tie’

There wasn’t a mermaid dress in sight at the Whitney gala.

4:10 p.m.

This Foot Cream Smooths My Heels Better Than Professionals Do

Everyone who tries it becomes a convert.

4:01 p.m.

The Best Water Shoes on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

For those long hikes by the water.

2:48 p.m.

11 Creative Blouses to Dress Up a Boring Interview Outfit

They’ll give you that extra boost of confidence.

2:30 p.m.

Janet Mock Says She Doesn’t Want to Stand for All Trans Women

She doesn’t want the trans experience to be seen as a “monolith.”

2:25 p.m.

Well, Here’s Scott Disick Groping Bella Thorne

They were photographed by a pool in Cannes.

2:15 p.m.

Kit Harington Is the Reason Jon Snow Has a ‘Tiny Pecker’ on Game of Thrones

Everyone loves to make fun of Kit Harington on set.

2:05 p.m.

See the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival

Susan Sarandon, Bella Hadid, and more.

2:03 p.m.

This Korean Beauty Product Rescued My Skin on an Overnight Flight

The non-messy beauty product to prevent travel-induced desert-dry skin.

1:56 p.m.

The Keepers Prompted Police to Create an Easier Way to Report Sexual Assault

Baltimore police created an online form for survivors to more easily report abuse related to the film.