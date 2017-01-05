Have you ever looked at an Anne Geddes picture of a baby in a flowerpot or a peapod and thought, sadly, that it’s too bad you’re a fully grown adult, because you’d love to be photographed like that? You’re now in luck, sort of — but the photographer is not Anne Geddes and the only prop available is a giant bird’s nest.

Portland-based artist Debbie Baxter’s Nest Project invites you to take off your clothes and climb inside a giant nest she constructs out of twigs, straw, and various other earthy materials.

“My mission is to get as many people as I can to allow a part of themselves to be held in The Nest reconnecting to The Mother and to The Mother Earth,” Baxter explained on her site. “When you take it all away we’re all the same. We all came out of a pussy,” she elaborated to the New York Post.

Most recently, Baxter was stationed at the Wyckoff-Bond Community Garden in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn from April 27 to April 30, but she’s also been posted up at the Women’s March, Burning Man, and “on a cliffside in Oregon.”

It’s yet to be announced where you can catch her next, but, in the meantime, you can practice for your shot by quietly curling up in the fetal position.