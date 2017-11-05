Diesel Partnered Up With Faustine Steinmetz on Trippy Denim

You might not be as familiar with the name Faustine Steinmetz, but the London-based designer knows her way around denim. Since her debut two years ago, she’s been fascinated with the material and makes a point to include creative versions of jeans in every presentation. Her spring 2017 collection featured elaborate Swarovski-covered low-rise hip huggers, an homage to the glitzy styles worn in the early ‘00s by the likes of Paris Hilton and crew. This past season she played around with different dye techniques ranging from shibori to acid-wash. So it was only a matter of time before her creative designs caught the eye of Nicola Formichetti, Diesel’s artistic director.

As a part Diesel’s Denim Lab, a newly created space where Formichetti can champion young designers who are pushing the boundaries of jeans, Steinmetz created a capsule collection of surreal denim pieces. It is meant to look as if someone took an eraser and haphazardly removed bits from the shirts, pants, and jackets. The results are see-through panels across the legs or on the shoulders where bits of fabric appear as if they’re suspended in the air, defying the laws of gravity. The collection ranges from $228 for a pair of cutoffs up to $698 for a jacket. Scroll down to check out some of our favorite pieces.

Photo: Martino Gerosa/All Rights Reserved. Buy Diesel Denim Lab x Faustine Steinmetz jeans $448, Diesel

Photo: Martino Gerosa/All Rights Reserved. Buy Diesel Denim Lab x Faustine Steinmetz pencil skirt $398, Diesel

Buy Diesel Denim Lab x Faustine Steinmetz jacket $498, Diesel Columbus Circle

Photo: Martino Gerosa/All Rights Reserved. Buy Diesel Denim Lab x Faustine Steinmetz jacket $498, Diesel

Photo: Martino Gerosa/All Rights Reserved. Buy Diesel Denim Lab x Faustine Steinmetz dress $698, Diesel Columbus Circle

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.