Your Favorite Shame Crush Is Officially a Model Now

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Diplo is officially signed with Next Model Management, thus adding another hyphen to his job description. The DJ-rapper-record producer-singer-songwriter-record executive (that’s all) has, “just always wanted to be a supermodel” according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Now he’s fulfilling his dream. Next Model Management, which also manages Kate Upton and Anna Cleveland, told WWD that the signing was “inevitable” now that the creative worlds of art, fashion, and music are coming closer together. Possibly to celebrate his future career of being “handled” by stylists, Diplo posted a photo from the Nile River this morning captioned, “Doing glam on the river while I enjoy a beer.”