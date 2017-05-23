Donald and Melania Trump Make a Point to Hold Hands

The quality of Donald and Melania Trump’s relationship has long been questioned by the general public. There was the clip of Melania’s fake smile falling away at the inauguration. There are multiple photos of the president walking an awkward distance ahead of the First Lady. There’s the fact that Donald Trump is Donald Trump. And then there was the brush-off seen around the world: Melania swatting away his hand as he attempted to hold it during their trip to Israel.



But by the end of their visit, as the couple walked to Air Force One to fly to the Vatican, they made sure to deliberately hold hands for a bit on the tarmac.

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Nothing to see here, nope.