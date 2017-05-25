I Guess Donald Trump Really, Really Wanted to Be in the Front of This Group

After touching an orb in Saudi Arabia and driving Pope Francis to the depths of human despair, Donald Trump’s first international tour continues today with a NATO stop in Brussels. Today’s agenda included being greeted by protesters, one very awkward handshake with French president Emmanuel Macron, and, apparently, making sure his pals at NATO know he’s in charge. While walking with several of his NATO peers — Trump spoke with leaders earlier on Thursday — Trump appeared to shove Montenegro’s prime minister, Dusko Markovic, out of the way, so he could assume the Alpha position at the front of the group.

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

Here it is again, in slow motion, courtesy of CNBC’s Steve Kopack.

Slo-mo: Trump appears to push aside/shove another NATO leader to get to the front of the group. pic.twitter.com/K0OC6QnEL4 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

Of course, Trump’s little push pales in comparison to reports coming out of Montana, where on the eve of a special election to fill a spot in the House of Representatives, GOP candidate Greg Gianforte reportedly body-slammed a reporter and broke his glasses. Apparently, these guys missed that lesson in kindergarten about using our words instead of our hands.