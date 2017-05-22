Canadian Prince Bows to Canadian Queen

Image
Canadian royalty. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sensitive rapper Drake, the prince of Canada, followed royal protocol during Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards when he bowed to Celine Dion, the queen of Canada. We’re sure Celine loved! every! minute! of the extremely polite exchange.

Canadian Prince Bows to Canadian Queen