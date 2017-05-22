The Latest on the Cut

13 mins ago

White Nationalist Richard Spencer Loses Gym Membership After Being Confronted

A Georgetown professor confronted Richard Spencer while he was lifting weights.

10:46 a.m.

Watch Melania Trump Swat Donald Trump’s Hand Away in Israel

She apparently didn’t want to hold his hand.

10:38 a.m.

Texas House Passes ‘Bathroom Bill’ That Targets Transgender Students

It’s similar to North Carolina’s infamous bathroom bill.

10:18 a.m.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Were Making Out at the SNL After-Party

Scarlett and Colin, sitting in a tree.

10:16 a.m.

Canadian Prince Drake Bows to Canadian Queen Celine Dion

Drake and Celine Dion showed appropriate amounts of Canadian politeness to each other at the Billboard Music Awards.

10:02 a.m.

Fyre Festival Reportedly Under FBI Investigation for Fraud

The festival’s parent company, Fyre Media, faces allegations of “possible mail, wire and securities fraud.”

10:00 a.m.

The Designer and Rancher on a Mission to Make Fashion Green

Gabriela Hearst on transitioning from Candela to her namesake brand, her ranch in Uruguay, and the sweater she made for Planned Parenthood.

9:45 a.m.

Billy Bush Says Trump’s ‘Grab Them by the P*ssy’ Tape Wasn’t ‘Locker Room’ Talk

“No, that is not the type of conversation that goes on.”

8:51 a.m.

Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly to Premiere on NBC in June

The former Fox News host’s weekend show is just one of her upcoming projects with the network.

8:02 a.m.

Jury Selection Begins for Cosby Sexual-Assault Trial

The trial is set to begin June 5.

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of May 22

A new moon in Gemini.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Personal Trainer Who Wishes She Could Compartmentalize

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

An Iranian Artist Explores Her American Identity

Shirin Neshat examines her personal immigrant experience in a new gallery exhibition.

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

SJP and Cynthia Nixon Used to Compete for Roles As Kids

“Cynthia Nixon and I were always in a waiting room together.”

Yesterday at 4:18 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Has Been Quietly Donating Money to a Village in India for Years

“Our work is far from done.”

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

How Connie Britton Fought to Make Her Characters Reflective of Real Women

It’s Connie Britton at Vulture Festival, y’all!

Yesterday at 3:24 p.m.

Sarah Jessica Parker Almost Lost Her Carrie Necklace in Real Life

“I wish I could play that scene again, because now that I’ve lived through it, I’d do a much better job.”

Yesterday at 3:06 p.m.

Sasheer Zamata Is Leaving Saturday Night Live

She’s been on the show since 2014.

Yesterday at 2:41 p.m.

Notre Dame Students Walked Out of Mike Pence’s Commencement Speech

The members of WeStaNDFor weren’t having it.

Yesterday at 1:56 p.m.

Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Reception Guests Had Their Own Passwords

This club has everything.