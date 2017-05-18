12 Dressy Jumpsuits to Wear Instead of a Dress

We’re approaching peak wedding season, and if a fridge covered in save-the-dates with vague dress codes like “beach chic” fills you with panic about having nothing to wear, worry not. The Cut’s devoting a full week to making it easier to get dressed when it seems like you’re spending every other weekend raising a glass to the happy couple.

During awards season, there’s always one daring soul who breaks from the pack of ball gowns and shows up in a jumpsuit. Remember Céline Dion’s backless white number at the Oscars or Emma Stone’s bejeweled Lanvin look at the 2015 Golden Globes? Your next wedding may not have the same amount of photographers or a grandiose red carpet arrival, but it’s the same idea: In the slew of dresses stand out by wearing the exact opposite. Jumpsuits are just as fun as wearing a pretty dress and equally as versatile as a sleek slip dress. Plus, you have all the comforts of being in pants. Scroll below to see the best fancy jumpsuits every budget.



The ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline, cropped hem, and exaggerated tie at the waist make this a very eye-catching buy. If you’re feeling extra bold, take a styling cue from Zara and pair it with an equally trendy floral spandex boot. Buy Frilled Jumpsuit $50, Zara

A more sedate take on the ruffle trend. Accessorize with a pair of shoulder-skimming earrings for some extra drama. Buy Frilled Long Jumpsuit $80, Mango

A halter neckline gives a nice shape to your chest with the same texture combination of an elegant ball gown. Buy Cross Front Jumpsuit $119, Eloquii

With its tuxedo lapels, this option’s perfect for a black-tie occasion. Buy Sleeveless Jumpsuit $70, H&M

How many guests are likely to wear a color like this? Chances are not many, which is why it’s a great choice for those looking to stand out. Buy Bandeau Off Shoulder Chiffon Jumpsuit $87, Asos

Weird pants lovers, rejoice — you can still stay true to your quirky style, even at a wedding. This jumpsuit looks like something you’d find at Sacai or Yohji Yamamoto, but it’s a fraction of the price. Buy Stelen Front Tie Jumpsuit $124, Need Supply

With a pink this bright, you want to make sure the silhouette is tailored to avoid it looking too kitschy. Try a pair of dangly earrings in a contrasting shade like green or yellow for a more fashion-forward look. Buy Chelsea28 Strapless Jumpsuit $149, Nordstrom

With its plunging neckline and backless detail, this is the closest you can get to Bella Hadid’s Met Gala look without veering into scandalous territory. Buy Plunging Neckline Jumpsuit $115, & Other Stories

This print has a vintage appeal to it, without looking like you dragged it out of your grandmother’s closest. Long sleeves are also a win for church weddings. Buy Kachel Lucie Silk Jumpsuit $208, Anthropologie

For the back-to-back wedding guest, this option is just as versatile as a black slip dress. Its colorful enough to go from the tropics to black-tie to cocktail by swapping out your accessories. Buy Alice + Olivia Lina Double V Neck Jumpsuit $262, Shopbop

If you’re into floral dresses, try a printed jumpsuit. It’s just as feminine without looking overly precious. Buy House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Karen Jumpsuit $178, Revolve

Cutouts are tricky when it comes to weddings but that triangle right above the belly button is a safe place to show a little more skin than usual. Buy Finders Keepers Leandro Jumpsuit $195, Revolve

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.