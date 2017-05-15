Elle Fanning Is a New International Spokesperson for L’Oréal

Photo: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

Elle Fanning has been tapped as a new brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. The 19-year-old high-fashion darling has also already posed for Miu Miu, Tiffany, and Marc Jacobs. Her first official outing as a brand ambassador will be at the Cannes film festival, where she will also (casually) be promoting two movies.

Fanning told WWD that she appreciates L’Oréal’s focus on “women as a whole.” She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @lorealmakeup for welcoming me into your EMPOWERING and FABULOUS family!!! I am beyond proud to represent a company that celebrates WOMEN!!! BECAUSE WE ARE ALL #WORTHIT”

Capitals, exclamation points, and emoji are teen for “excited.”