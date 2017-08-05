Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Playing Belle continues to pay off: On Sunday night, Emma Watson took home the MTV popcorn trophy for Best Actor in a Movie for her role in the live-action Beauty and the Beast. In a lengthy speech, Watson praised MTV’s new genderless awards categories: The new system, Watson said, “indicates that acting is about putting yourself in someone else’s shoes that doesn’t need to be separated into two different categories.” She also thanked the original animated Beauty and the Beast cast and crew, her own co-stars, and Billions actor Asia Kate Dillon for presenting her with the award. Congrats to Emma, but still, it’s time to bring back dubbing.