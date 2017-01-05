Everyone Who Had Identical Hair at the Met Gala

At tonight’s Comme des Garcons–themed Met Gala, celebrities wore near-identical versions of designer Rei Kawakubo’s bangs-and-bob haircut. Unlike the lob trend of a few years ago, these bobs were inspired by the punky nature of Kawakubo’s hair. Celebrities like Kerry Washington and Lily Collins became mini-Reis, bobbed to various lengths and textures. Kerry Washington wore a more polished and sleek take, with choppy baby bangs.
Collins had a more robot-y interpretation, with smooth jet-black hair and short bangs, cut to Kawakubo’s occasional shorter length.
Eva Chen’s version had more texture, looking more inspired by the wavy bob Kawakubo wore in the ‘90s.
Rila Fukushima did a messy, wavy textured bob a bit shorter than Chen’s.
Bella Hadid did what could loosely be called a “version” of the Kawakubo bob, nixing the bangs and adding a center part.
But no one accessorized their hair quite like Jaden Smith.