Everyone Who Had Identical Hair at the Met Gala

At tonight’s Comme des Garcons–themed Met Gala, celebrities wore near-identical versions of designer Rei Kawakubo’s bangs-and-bob haircut. Unlike the lob trend of a few years ago, these bobs were inspired by the punky nature of Kawakubo’s hair. Celebrities like Kerry Washington and Lily Collins became mini-Reis, bobbed to various lengths and textures. Kerry Washington wore a more polished and sleek take, with choppy baby bangs.

Collins had a more robot-y interpretation, with smooth jet-black hair and short bangs, cut to Kawakubo’s occasional shorter length.

Eva Chen’s version had more texture, looking more inspired by the wavy bob Kawakubo wore in the ‘90s.

Wearing @erdem77london and feeling like a Japanese pirate meets Lizzy Bennet meets vampire doll 💃🏻

Rila Fukushima did a messy, wavy textured bob a bit shorter than Chen’s.

Bella Hadid did what could loosely be called a “version” of the Kawakubo bob, nixing the bangs and adding a center part.

But no one accessorized their hair quite like Jaden Smith.