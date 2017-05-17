Go Behind the Scenes of the Dior Cruise Show

View Slideshow Photo: Joyce Kim/Courtesy of Dior

Christian Dior’s 1951 Ovale collection was inspired by the Lascaux caves in the south of France. Artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri mirrored the sentiment as she designed her first cruise collection for the brand. Last week’s Dior Resort 2018 show channeled Georgia O’Keeffe in intricately patterned dresses and accessories, while models walked the runway in the Calabasas hills.

Dior shared exclusive images of preshow fittings with the Cut, shot by photographer Joyce Kim. She captured Chiuri backstage, models dressed to match the earthy tones of Calabasas in western hats and fur coats, and patterns of cave paintings. Click ahead to see the behind-the-scenes photos.