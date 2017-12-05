Facial-Recognition Ad Assumes Men Want Pizza and Women Want Salad

Photo: Lew Robertson/Getty Images

The future of advertising is here, and it combines the horror of newfound privacy concerns with the classic gendered assumptions about what to sell men and women that you know and love.

A crashed Peppes Pizza billboard in Oslo, Norway, gave a glimpse into what the back end of a facial recognition advertisement looks like, capturing details like the viewer’s gender and attention span.

A crashed advertisement reveals the code of the facial recognition system used by a pizza shop in Oslo... pic.twitter.com/4VJ64j0o1a — Lee Gamble (@GambleLee) May 10, 2017

Per the Outline, “If the facial recognition tech determined you were a man, the billboard would display an ad for a sausage pizza, if it determined you were a woman, it would serve ads for a salad.”

I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed — disappointed that all my hours crying alone with pizza mean nothing.