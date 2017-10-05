Add Some Subtle Shape to Your Low-Key Everyday Slacks

Photo: Erik Tanner

That’s a Good Look is a column devoted to the art of simple styling, with a twist. Do try this at home.

If the dream is to be as cool as Rihanna while as comfortable as Roseanne, then the options for dressing can feel few and far between. Loose, fabric-y pants are great in theory, but if they hang a little weird, you might wish you’d just thrown on those sweatpants you bought in bulk from Costco. A cozy Henley has the built-in benefit of being hygge (on-trend) but the threat of making you feel like a teen on a date at the drive-in.

In this look, it’s all about shape and details. Army-green slacks with a super-high waist and a loosely tied ribbon do you the favor of being tailored while also cozy, cool, and casual. Espadrilles echo the aesthetic — more ribbons to tie — and a string of gold globes that double as earrings are a nice touch of disco glamour. The Henley gives it away that you’re still easygoing, though an asymmetrical button structure is the subtle detail that will make you more Rihanna than Roseanne. Now that’s a good look.

Photo: Erik Tanner

