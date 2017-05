Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

On Tuesday night, news broke that Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey in the midst of the agency’s investigation of Russia’s possible interference during the presidential election. In the aftermath, we cut to Father John Misty — musician and Amanda Chantal Bacon antagonizer, né Josh Tillman — who was eating pizza and singing about it.

Folk music pic.twitter.com/4PG5wBl61g — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 10, 2017

With lyrics like “for he had Hillary’s emails / and there was a recipe, recipe for risotto,” this one’s really going to set the Pizzagaters off.