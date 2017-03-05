Are These Absurd Brows Actually a Trend?

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/athenapaginton; stella.s.makeup; harlibi

In the past two months I’ve seen my social feed swell with photos of unnecessarily spiky eyebrows (dragon brow); greased-up brows with hairs brushed askew (feather brow); and unkempt eyebrows designed to look deliberately messy (barbed-wire brow). The weird new brow designs have been cast as the new beauty craze by the internet at large, but let’s investigate if they’re really a trend.

Dragon Brows: “The Ferocious New Beauty Trend Taking Over Instagram”

First seen: April 30 via @harlibi.

Major publications that have written about it: Pop Sugar, Allure.

Number of public photos tagged with #Dragonbrows on Instagram: 3.

Number of those photos that are duplicates: 1.

Have the teens caught on? Don’t be ridiculous.

Have the Kardashians appropriated it? Not yet.

Has Forever21 started selling brow-art kits in the plastic bins near the register? No, but the day is nigh.

Is this a trend? Uh, no.

Feather Brows: “A Trend Now and It’s Tearing Everyone Apart.”

First seen: April 9 via @stella.s.makeup.

Major publications that have written about it: Teen Vogue, Refinery29, Mashable.

Number of public photos tagged with #Featherbrows on Instagram: 170+.

Number of those photos that are duplicates: 91.

Have the teens caught on? They’re too sophisticated for this.

Have the Kardashians appropriated it? Maybe in a few years, after they “invent it.”

Has Forever21 started selling brow-art kits in the plastic bins near the register? Don’t give them any ideas.

Is this a trend: No.

Barbed-Wire Brows: “The Latest Badass Trend to Hit Instagram”

Barbed wire brow A post shared by @athenapaginton on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:05am PST

First seen: March 10 via @athenapaginton.

Major publications that have written about it: Today, Marie Claire, MTV.

Number of public photos tagged with #Barbedwirebrows on Instagram: 22.

Number of those photos that are duplicates: 11.

Have the teens caught on? No. Children are the future.

Have the Kardashians appropriated it? Any day now.

Has Forever21 started selling brow-art kits in the plastic bins near the register? I wouldn’t put it past them.

Is this a trend? Of course not.