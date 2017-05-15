Finally, a Gossipy Profile of Kim Kardashian’s Elusive Personal Assistant

Photo: 2016 Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Though Kim Kardashian has made a career out of sharing the most intimate details of her life, not much is known about the women who help her behind the scenes: the nannies, the assistants. I have been particularly eager to learn more about Stephanie Shepherd, one of Kardashian’s most devoted employees, who has been her personal assistant since 2013. In the past few years, Shepherd has appeared with increasing frequency on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and racked up 681,000 Instagram followers, but I still have so many questions about her: How did she land the job in the first place? How much money does she make (not to be rude)? What is Kanye West like in person?

☯️ A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Today, I received a gift from God himself: an in-depth profile of Shepherd in Refinery29, complete with photos of her very own mansion in Beverly Hills. If you care as much as I do about Kardashian minutiae (if you are still here, of course you do), read it immediately. Reporter Arianna Davis covers everything you want to know: Where Shepherd lives, whom she dates, and what really happened during the Paris robbery. And as for how she got the job?

Shepherd tells me her career story from the beginning. After dancing for the Cleveland Cavaliers at 18, she moved to LA in 2009 to try for bigger gigs — and she got them, but they were assisting, not dancing ones. Choreographer Mikey Minden hired her as an assistant to help him and his main client, Erika Girardi (then an international nightclub performer, now a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), saving Shepherd from her part-time job at the front desk of Gold’s gym.

Through Girardi and Minden she met Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, who introduced her to Kardashian. Today, four years later, Shepherd says, “Kim now also has a personal assistant, a house assistant, two kids, two nannies, and I was recently promoted to COO of Kardashian West Brands, so we’re looking for someone to fill my executive assistant position. Sometimes we look at each other like, wow, remember when it was just me and you?”

Incredible. Read the whole story, which includes insights on West and the rest of the Kardashian sisters, here.