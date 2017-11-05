Finally There Is Sushi for Hypebeasts

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/theonigiriart

Hypebeasts, you know how it goes: You’re stuck in line for hours (days? years?) waiting to buy the latest Supreme or Fear of God hoodie, when suddenly hunger strikes. Well now, you’re in luck, because Milan-based chef and artist Yujia Hu has designed some sushi especially for you.

There’s the coveted tiger-roll Bape hoodie.

Of course, there’s also some sushi Air Jordans.

And who could ever eat hypebeast sushi without having some Yeezy tuna/ zebra rolls?

We’re confident you’ll find a way to ship this sushi out of Milan.