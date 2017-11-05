Photo: MoMo Productions/Getty Images

There hasn’t been a slow news day of late, with every push notification to your phone holding the potential to take you on a wild and stressful journey — from word that the FBI director was suddenly fired to confirmation that the President launched an airstrike in a country he can’t even remember. Or, in the case of one from Fox News, an urgent update that “Most Men Just Want a Woman Who’s Nice.”

Apple News app users received the update on Thursday morning, where it immediately and rightfully became a subject of ridicule.

Is this a news alert or a cry for help? pic.twitter.com/Gr0HcSMjYk — Paul Owen (@PaulTOwen) May 11, 2017

As for the article, it begins, “At the end of the day, most men just want a woman who’s nice. ‘Nice,’ to a man, means being soft, gentle and kind.”

Truly groundbreaking stuff.