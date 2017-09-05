Moda Operandi’s 50 Percent Off Sale Is Back

Moda Operandi’s annual spring sale is here, and it does not disappoint. There are plenty of stylish finds under $1,000 — from Rihanna-endorsed bandanna chokers to glossy Isabel Marant heels. Quantities are extremely limited, so if you see something, drop it in your cart and think later. (And don’t forget to enter the promo code FRIENDS at checkout for a 50 percent discount.)

If you’re looking for a quality T-shirt you can wear all summer, this one by ATM should do the trick.

This flattering off-the-shoulder top drapes really nicely, so you can tuck it into high-waisted pants or wear it as a swimsuit cover-up.

Rihanna wore this piece multiple times last year, so that’s all you need to know about how cool this bandanna choker is.

$255 is a lot to spend on sandals, but these high-quality leather ones won’t fall apart come August.

The perfect cheerful summer top to wear with shorts, skirts, or jeans.

These Joshua Sanders suede slides have feminine ruffle details that make them feel slightly more special than your average slip-on.

A simple black slip dress like this one from Sleeper can be worn in so many ways: You could be really fancy and just wear it as a lounge piece, take it out of the house with sneakers and a denim jacket, or dress it up with heels and candy-colored earrings.

Still not tired of cropped jeans? Neither are we. Swap these two-toned jeans for the plain, dark denim you’ve been wearing all winter.

Shirtdresses are lifesavers when you need something professional to wear in the scorching heat, and they’re a breezy alternative to shorts and T-shirts on the weekends. This wrinkle-proof, 100 percent linen version has the added benefit of roomy pockets.

The long sleeves on this dress make it a no-brainer for slightly cooler days.

These chic mules have just enough color to complement most jeans and dresses.

This maxi dress is great for work because it covers you up in all the right places, but the formal-ish length makes it perfect for garden weddings.

Pretty, glossy shoes with a block heel for comfortable commuting.

If you love a trend, consider these high-waisted, exaggerated flared pants, instead of a fast-fashion counterpart. This pair has a hefty utility zipper that will keep them from sliding down all day, like a cheaper option might.

