Ganni’s Net-a-Porter Capsule Was Made for Instagram

If you spend any time on Instagram, you’ve probably come across Ganni. The Copenhagen-based brand happens to be pretty popular due its photogenic pieces, be it in the form of a printed dress or a cheeky T-shirt (one recent one featured peaches on either boob). Today they launched a special capsule collection with Net-a-Porter. Called, “Stop and Smell the Roses,” the 12-piece line naturally features a lot of big, red, and pink blooms. The styles range from $100 for a tee and go all the way up to $775 for a black-tie-ready dress. Scroll down to see some of our favorites.

Photo: Pixelate While $100 is a lot to spend on a tee, if you want something social-media friendly, this is the thing to get. Buy Embroidered T-Shirt $100, Net-a-Porter

Photo: Pixelate This bodysuit is a lifesaver on nights when you need something dressy but less expected. Tuck it into high-waisted black pants or jeans, add heels, and you’re done. Buy Stretch Lace Bodysuit $170, Net-a-Porter

Photo: Pixelate imaging/PIxelate Imaging The slip-dress trend is still going strong and here’s another way to get in on it. This one grazes the ground but has slits up to the knee, making it easy to maneuver in. Buy Floral Satin Dress $280, Net-a-Porter

Photo: Pixelate Another trend still going strong? The off-the-shoulder top. You’ll want to grab this on a hot day since it’s made from a humidity-friendly, lightweight silk-crepe fabric. Buy Off-The-Shoulder Crepe Top $295, Net-a-Porter

Photo: Pixelate Wrap dresses never go out of style, but they can be tricky if your chest is on the large side. This one has a thicker waist belt to ensure that you’re tied in place without any danger of spillage. Buy Harness Dress $440, Net-a-Porter

Photo: Pixelate Fancy sequin-covered dresses do not come cheap so it’s not surprising this is the most expensive piece out of the entire line. To get the most wear, take a cue from the Net-a-Porter site and try it with both heels (for a fancy party) and sneakers (because, why the hell not). Buy Layered Sequin Dress $770, Net-a-Porter

