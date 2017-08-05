The Latest on the Cut

16 mins ago

Salt Might Not Be As Bad As You Think It Is

Plot twist.

23 mins ago

Get Your Floral Fix From Ganni’s New Capsule Collection

Pieces start at $100.

29 mins ago

A Perfect ‘Fancy’ White Tee

For those of us willing to pay a premium for design.

3:15 p.m.

Judge Suggested Man Be Fined $1 for Each Time He Groped Sexual-Harassment Victim

The 18-year-old had been convicted of inappropriately touching a girl throughout middle and high school.

2:57 p.m.

Former Bachelor Chris Soules Charged With Hit and Run Resulting in Death

His arraignment is scheduled for later this month.

2:48 p.m.

10 More Body-Positive Soap Bottles

Dove recently introduced a line of “Real Beauty” bottles. We thought, why stop there?

2:15 p.m.

Ivanka Trump Is Going to Have a Very Busy Week

She’s going on a “listening tour,” a source told Politico.

2:12 p.m.

Breaking Down Katy Perry’s Word Salad About the Never-ending Taylor Swift Feud

“God bless and here it is.”

2:10 p.m.

Bill Clinton and James Patterson Are Writing a Novel About a Missing President

Whomever could it be about?

2:00 p.m.

This New Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Is Perfect for Summer

And it’s available in a candy-colored collection.

1:55 p.m.

When I Miss My Mom I Put on Her Eye Cream

“Ashes to ashes, stuff to stuff.”

1:35 p.m.

What Would You Do for a Free Round of IVF?

Over 500 people entered a lottery to win a free cycle of infertility treatments.

1:19 p.m.

How to Shop for Shoes When You’re a Size 11

It is possible to find a flattering, comfortable pair.

12:59 p.m.

The Best Pimple Cream and 4 Other Beauty Products I Used Till the Last Drop

Chrissy Teigen and I both love the same retinol cream.

12:48 p.m.

A New York Ceramicist Explores Porcelain Production in Beijing

And the biggest peonies she’s ever seen.

12:47 p.m.

A 10-Year-Old Girl Escaped a Gator Attack by Prying Its Jaws Open

Only in Florida.

12:26 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From Frieze New York

Fake Leonardo DiCaprios and flaming-red hair at the annual art show.

11:51 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A $35 Eileen Fisher Necklace for Mother’s Day

It’s three things moms love in one: Eileen Fisher, scarves, and statement necklaces.

11:50 a.m.

Did Brad Pitt Secretly Get Sober at Fancy Rehab?

“Page Six” says yes.

11:33 a.m.

Meet the Bahamian-Bred Jewelry Designer on Everyone’s Minds (and Ears)

How Rebecca de Ravenel went from the Bahamas to L.A. and from PR to jewelry design.