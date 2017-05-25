You’ll Never Guess Who’s Mad About This Ladies-Only Wonder Woman Screening

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros./DC Entertainment

After a decade of superhero movies starring identical white men named Chris, we’re finally getting a comic-book movie with a female lead: Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins. To celebrate this long-overdue milestone, the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas, announced they will be holding a women-only screening of the film, run by an all-female staff. Unfortunately, some people aren’t so pleased about the announcement. Can you guess who?

After the screening was announced, a gaggle of angry male commenters took to the theater’s Facebook page to whine about “reverse sexism” and “segregation” while complaining that Alamo never puts on “all-male” screenings of films with male leads. This has become a common refrain anytime a popular franchise attempts to diversify (see: Ghostbusters, Star Wars), despite the fact that Hollywood remains overwhelmingly white and male across the board. A smattering of examples from the Alamo’s Facebook page:

Great, let us know when you have guys-only screenings of Thor, Spider-Man, Star Wars, etc. Let’s see you walk the walk now that you set this precedence.

Could you imagine the anger and outrage from the liberal staff of Alamo if Trump held an all male screening at the white house or even if another theatre did an all male screening?!

Imagine the shitstorm if there was any male only showing of anything…or a private showing for a specific race or sexual orientation…

Nah, it’s SJW approved

I just find it weird that a business built on selling tickets and making a profit would endorse a showing where they are guaranteed to sell less tickets than normal. Leave it to Austin to come up with such a hair brained idea. Expect the fail….

Thankfully, Alamo’s social-media team has risen to the occasion:

Alamo Drafthouse are getting bombarded over a women-only screening of Wonder Woman in Austin a week after it releases & they're handling it. pic.twitter.com/0lsfZPiVPq — Minovsky (@MinovskyArticle) May 25, 2017

As of Thursday, the screening has sold out and Alamo was planning to add more in response to the overwhelming demand.