The Latest on the Cut

6 mins ago

Tiffany Trump Hasn’t Started Reading Ivanka’s Book But She Totally Will Soon

Guess Tiff didn’t get an advance copy.

24 mins ago

A Boy Band Made Up of 5 Girls Is Challenging Gender Roles in China

▶️ They just teased their first single and music video.

2:28 p.m.

Kate Moss’s Daughter Just Scored Her First Ad Campaign

Lila Grace Moss is already pretty accomplished for 14.

2:19 p.m.

This Japanese Body-Scrub Towel Makes Showering So Much More Pleasant

It’s infused with binchotan, a.k.a. the charcoal of Japanese oak.

2:01 p.m.

Delicate Jewelry Gets Tough With Tiffany & Co.’s New HardWear Collection

Just don’t put these in your toolbox.

1:47 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Used Handmaid’s Tale As a Warning in Planned Parenthood Speech

“In The Handmaids Tale women’s rights are gradually, slowly stripped away.”

1:18 p.m.

What to Buy Your Mom When You Want to Spend $100ish

So you can budget for brunch together too.

12:53 p.m.

Serena Williams Partied With Burberry Last Night

Models and celebrities celebrated the brand’s new DK88 bag collection.

12:34 p.m.

Karl Lagerfeld Re-Created Ancient Greece in Paris for Chanel Cruise

For a show that combined modern and ancient style.

11:50 a.m.

Nancy Pelosi Says Democrats’ Focus on Abortion Access Is Hurting the Party

She blamed Clinton’s loss on Democrats’ focus on social issues, including abortion.

11:29 a.m.

There’s a Lot of Y-3 (Adidas’s Line With Yohji Yamamoto) on Sale Right Now

Fuccbois take note.

11:18 a.m.

Now Fyre Festival Organizers Are Being Sued for Tricking People Into Attending

This one claims organizers tricked people into attending the event.

11:00 a.m.

Wear Two Bold Colors at Once

Here’s a trick to keeping it simple but fun without wearing all black.

11:00 a.m.

Bananas Hanging by Nooses Found on American University Campus

The racist incident occurred the same day that the first black woman to be elected Student Government Association president started.

10:24 a.m.

Talking to Rei Kawakubo’s ‘Hair Artist,’ Julien d’Ys

How he created fantastical hairstyles from prompts like “invisible” and “monster.”

10:00 a.m.

This $16 Teapot Combines the Beauty of Japanese Design With Actual Function

Even the strainer is perfect.

10:00 a.m.

Gene and Lolita Can See the Statue of Liberty From Their Window

This month’s edition of “The Golden Door” comic strip.

9:45 a.m.

You’ll Soon Be Able to Buy Balmain Lipstick With Their First Beauty Collection

More impressive ways to buy Balmain.

9:19 a.m.

Jane Goodall Speaks Out After Ivanka Trump Quoted Her in New Book

“I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart.”

9:04 a.m.

Brad Pitt Speaks Out for the First Time About Divorce and Drinking Too Much

Oh, and his newfound appreciation for R&B.