Hannah Bronfman Wore 7 Different Dresses at Her Wedding in Morocco

Married the love of my life @brendanfallis!!! Words can't describe how epic this weekend was! Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us and traveled to be with us! @gldnevents You truly made our wildest dreams come true! Some of the best comments from our friends was that they were leaving with so many new best friends! LIVING ON CLOUD 9!!!! 🔮✨❤️🇲🇦💯☁️ A post shared by Hannah Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on May 22, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

This past weekend, two international lifestyle icons married the loves of their lives in opulent ceremonies covered by the press: Pippa Middleton (sister of Kate) and Hannah Bronfman (heir to the Seagram’s fortune/DJ). While we wait to find out what Meghan Markle wore to the Middleton wedding, here are some details about the Bronfman celebration, which took place at a luxury hotel in Marrakech.

Related Stories 202 Minutes With the Busy, Glitzy Bronfmans

Bronfman told Brides that she and her new husband, Brendan Fallis (also a DJ), chose the Marrakech location because they loved the vibe. “We completely fell in love with Morocco—the food, the people, the colors, and the vibe,” she said. She also revealed that the wedding took place in the morning, and that she wore a custom Vera Wang gown to walk down the aisle. Vogue reports that Bronfman actually wore a total of seven (7) dresses throughout the day. We will learn all about them sometime in the near future, the magazine promises. Until then, here are some Instagrams culled from Bronfman’s wedding hashtag #hbf4ever.

⚡️⚡️⚡️Bride⚡️⚡️⚡️ #hbf4ever A post shared by marya (@maryawhitney) on May 22, 2017 at 1:40am PDT