Heidi Montag Is Stoked to Show Off Her Baby Bump

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Heidi Montag celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mom-to-be with a cute baby bump picture posted to Instagram Sunday. Montag and her former Hills co-star and crystal lover Spencer Pratt announced the pregnancy in early April, with a due date of October 19.

As it turns out, Speidi isn’t the only reality TV couple expecting a bundle of joy. Lauren Conrad and fellow Hills alum Whitney Port are both pregnant. Meanwhile, Jason Wahler of The Hills and Laguna Beach is expecting a baby with his wife Ashley, as are Laguna Beach’s Talan Torriero and his wife Danielle. Whew! That’s a whole lot of reality TV in the making.