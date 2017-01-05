How to Livestream Tonight’s Met Gala

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

In case you haven’t heard, fashion prom presented by Anna Wintour, Pharrell, and Katy Perry is tonight. The gala opens the Costume Institute’s exhibit “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” which honors the legendary designer.

As tickets are $30,000 per person (not to mention the cost of following the ‘avant-garde’ dress code), here’s how you can tune in:

New York Magazine’s Jada Yuan will be interviewing the attendees via Facebook Live beginning at 6 p.m. Emily Sundberg will be documenting the red carpet on the Cut’s Instagram stories.

Vogue and Moët Chandon will open the gala to the masses through a Facebook 360 Live video. Send your e-RSVP to Vogue on Facebook and then tune into their page at 7 p.m.