Turns Out a Lot of People Want to Be an Extra in Idris Elba’s Movie

Swarms of people turned out in London to audition to be a paid extra in a movie directed by Idris Elba. Yes, he was there, hosting the auditions.

Elba returned to his native London neighborhood, Hackney, to recruit paid extras for his film set in the Afro-Caribbean community in 1983.

PAID EXTRAS wanted for a feature film directed by @idriselba, casting taking place on Monday 8th May 4pm-9pm RT pic.twitter.com/xCaoexVlp8 — Romell Dawkins (@RomellDawkins) May 4, 2017

The call began at 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon, but by 6 p.m. the police had been called to “reports of trouble,” per the BBC.

Yea the #idriselba casting was actually packed out 😭 most people got turfed cos too many people turned up pic.twitter.com/5uvxxWZAcm — relax your navs (@Francisimz) May 8, 2017

So I arrive at Dalston for a casting of extras for a film directed by #idriselba and this is what I saw... pic.twitter.com/HjTJGp4C0z — Shortcrust Pie (@shortcrustpie) May 8, 2017

Some people speculated that the cops were quick to shut it down because of the neighborhood’s demographics.

Police get called for @idriselba's casting call. Obviously this many black ppl HAVE to be causing issues 🙄#idriselbacasting #idriselba pic.twitter.com/5xPWMmEi8u — Jaxx Nelson (@JaxxNelson) May 8, 2017

Elba took to Instagram to thank the thousands of people, “standing in the cold.” In the spirit of “just being real” he said it was “very likely” that it would be shut down because of the numbers. Anyone that didn’t make it into the casting room could submit a photo and bio instead.

*UPDATE*** THE OPEN CASTING. A post shared by 7dub (@7dub) on May 8, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Why would so many people turn up? We can think of a few reasons.