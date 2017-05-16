Ivanka Trump recently released Women Who Work, her career manual for the 1 percent. While she’s “not promoting” it, it’s still fairly high-profile and getting prominently displayed in book stores. Take, for instance, this setup in an unknown Barnes & Noble, where someone has slotted in a few new titles like Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents and Toxic Parents: Overcoming Their Hurtful Legacy and Reclaiming Your Life.

.@IvankaTrump, look your book is getting the perfect bookstore placement! pic.twitter.com/uIXjgutpBA — Ryan J. Davis (@RyanNewYork) May 15, 2017

Much better, don’t you think?

Update, 8:15 p.m: Librarian Chloé Pascual has since reached out to The Cut to take credit for rearranging this display at a Barnes & Nobel in Long Beach, California. “I was acting in my role as a cheeky bookstore customer,” she explained.